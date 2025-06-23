Liam Keen comment: Fer Lopez signing a strong start but Wolves have work to do

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After first focusing on outgoing, with Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri making moves, Wolves have now spent £19.5million on promising talent Lopez as the start of their rebuild.

The acquisition of the 21-year-old should be seen as a good start to a wider picture. Arguably overpriced - albeit that largely depends on how quickly he adapts to English football - and Lopez has limited experience with just 20 first team appearances for Celta Vigo.

But he also clearly has talent and if he can follow in the footsteps of young players before him that have developed at Wolves into proven Premier League players, then it will be seen as good business.

Before discussing in detail on what Lopez could bring to Wolves, it is important to mention that it is essential for the club to bring in proven replacements too.

Cunha is one of the best attackers in the Premier League, while Ait-Nouri has five years of experience in the English top flight and was a dependable performer.

Hugo Bueno could be the answer to replace him, but he also has a track record of injuries and it is understood Wolves are shopping around in the left-wing-back area.