Ex-Shrewsbury man makes switch to National League side managed by former Town defender





The midfielder, 32, clocked up more than 100 games with Wolves between 2011 and 2018 and then spent five years playing in the United States with MLS outfit Colorado Rapids.

Shrewsbury-born Price then finally joined his hometown club Town in March 2024, when he agreed a short-term deal at Croud Meadow. Price's spell at Salop lasted just a couple of months under Paul Hurst but he did score one goal in his two appearances for Shrewsbury.

He has been out of the game since but has agreed a deal for the 2025/26 campaign with Brackley - managed by former Town defender and AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan.

Cowan's Brackley won promotion as National League North champions in dramatic style on the final day of last season. The Northamptonshire side will compete in the premier tier of non-league this season.

Cowan said: "Jack will bring a wealth of experience to the squad and is a real leader on and off the pitch.

"We're really pleased to have him on board at a time in his career where he is motivated and determined to make an impact."

Brackley have also recruited for Shrewsbury left-back Ryan Haynes, 29, to their ranks this summer after his exit from Cheltenham Town.