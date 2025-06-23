AFC Telford United promotion hero agrees deal for new season

Veteran midfielder Armson, 35, enjoyed a stellar debut campaign with the Bucks after finding his groove to kick on with crucial goals as Telford's promotion bid came via the play-offs.

Armson and boss Kevin Wilkin spent several seasons together at the manager's former club Brackley Town and the Bucks chief finally tempted Armson from Brackley last summer.

The midfielder's agreement means Telford's squad now stands at 13 for next season as the club return to the second tier of non-league after two seasons away.

Wilkin said on the deal: "I've probably worked with Jimmy for more seasons than I haven't now, which tells its own story doesn't it?

"I've been fortunate to have managed him when he was probably in his prime and although he's 35 now, he's still got a lot to offer.

"He had to make a few adjustments last season, and we had to manage him a little bit when returning from injury, but he played a big role for us and I've no doubt he will do the same again."

Armson rattled in 10 goals from midfield as the Bucks pushed for promotion. He limped off early in the final at Kettering as Wilkin's men got the job done.