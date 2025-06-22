Birmingham League cricket round-up: Shrewsbury claim winning draw

The Shropshire side bat first and an impressive 119 runs from George Hargrave got them up and running, followed by 35 from Finn Jones and 37 from Will Parton.

Seb Scott (12), Llyr Thomas (12), Matt Swift (16) and Lewis Evans (11) also added to the score, while Ben Robinson took three wickets along the way, as Shrewsbury managed 254-8 from 55 overs.

Himley had a revised target of 255 from 53 overs and started strong as Oliver Westbury managed 73 runs and Ollie Walker got 61.

But the visitors struggled to get back into the fixture as Evans claimed five wickets, leaving Himley on 182-7 and condemning them to a losing draw.