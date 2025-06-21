Steve Bull: Wolves making a positive start to the summer rebuild

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

We've been saying for weeks that Wolves need to get players in sooner rather than later to give Vitor Pereira time with them in pre-season and the club is stepping up.

Fer Lopez is first through the door and I think there will be a few more to follow him.

The 21-year-old is young but a very talented lad and it remains to be seen how big an impact he will have on the team straight away.

He won't fill the boots of Matheus Cunha, but hopefully he can grow into that kind of player.

You don't want to pile too much pressure on him too because it's hard to live up to what Cunha did at this football club.