‘Football is in my blood’ - Shrewsbury assistant on his love for the game

O’Donnell, who is Salop boss Michael Appleton’s number two, will soon be back on the grass with the Shrewsbury players as they start preparing for their League Two campaign.

Both Appleton and O’Donnell were appointed temporarily at first after Gareth Ainsworth walked out on Town to join their now League Two rivals Gillingham.

They signed permanent two-year contracts before the penultimate day of last season and will hope to restore a good feeling to Shropshire after a couple of difficult seasons for the club.

And while Town have been off over the course of the summer, O’Donnell says as a coach, when football is on, it can be hard to switch off.

“The reality is we love football and it is in my blood," he said. "If there is a game on I will try to watch it.

“You are always looking at players, you are always looking at how teams set up, how they play. Not always do you watch it as a fan.

“You watch it as a football person.”

Shrewsbury will learn who they face on the opening day of the campaign next Thursday as the EFL fixtures are announced.