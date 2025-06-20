Wolves striker calls for more consistency in 2025/26

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vitor Pereira's impact as head coach and Larsen's goals both played a big part in Wolves avoiding relegation in 2024/25.

A six-game winning run was the highlight, but Wolves also failed to win any of their final four matches.

Larsen is eager to improve the team's consistency for next season in their first full campaign under Pereira.

He said: “We will get a pre-season together with Vitor, the coaches, the staff and the players, and that obviously helps, because that it when we have more time to work on stuff we couldn’t have worked on during the season, as it gives the coaches more time as well.

“What we can work on is just trying to be as more stable as a team as we can. We’ve been way too much up and down this season, and it also reflects on the last few games of the season. If we can be on a decent level every game, we are a very tough team to beat, and that’s what we want to aim for.

“We showed last season that we can beat anyone, and we obviously can again next year, so hopefully we can build on that.”

Larsen was one of the success stories of the season with 14 top flight goals to his name, arriving in England following spells in the Netherlands and Spain since leaving his native Norway.

He was unable to reach his target of 15 goals, but has that firmly in his sights ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Larsen added: “What I’ve learned most from coming here is that I’ve taken the steps quite earlier than I’ve done before.

"Previously when I moved to a new country, I’ve needed more time, especially in Spain, where I needed almost a year to get into it and score goals.

“But at the end of the day, that’s what they count strikers on – they need you to score the goals and be on the end of it, so it’s been a good season for me in that respect.

"Obviously, there will be some times when you go up and down and your form is going to fall and you get injured – and I’ve been feeling that a little bit this season as well – but for me, coming back again after my injuries and a little dip of form, I think that’s what I learned the most from this season, and I’m proud of what I’ve done.

“I needed one more goal to reach 15, which would have been amazing in my first season in the Premier League, as I have never scored 15 goals in another team in any other league, so that was a personal goal for me as well, but unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get that in the last game.”