From the archives: A look back at Shrewsbury Town’s last League Two promotion

The last time they played in this division they had immense success under Micky Mellon as they achieved promotion to League One.

The Shropshire Star has taken a look back at how that was secured.

Salop came into the season in a similar fashion to how they will come into the one starting in August - on the back of a disappointing relegation campaign.

The 2013-14 season saw them drop out of the third tier with 42 points meaning they joined Tranmere, Carlisle and Stevenage in the fourth tier.

Melon was appointed on May 12 to be the successor for Graham Turner who had left the club in January - Mike Jackson who had been in caretaker charge for the remainder of the season - stayed on.

They started the campaign in good form, not losing any of their first five League Two games and collecting 11 points. They then had a wobble as they were beaten back-to-back away at Hartlepool and then Stevenage.

Not long after that, they lost two more games consecutively, both on the road again, this time at Southend and Plymouth by a 1-0 margin.

That paved the way for the run that would go a long way to defining their season as they won six consecutive league matches following those two defeats.

They got the better of Cheltenham, York, Bury, Portsmouth, Dagenham & Redbridge and Mansfield.

That was part of a run that saw Salop lose just two matches in 20.

Mellon's side had a blip towards the end of February and into the start of March losing at Tranmere and then at home to Northampton but that just paved the way for another sensational winning streak.

They won another six consecutive games and they ended the campaign winning eight out of their last 10 League Two matches to clinch promotion to League One.

Jayson Leutwiler, who only this week revealed he did not know where Shrewsbury was when he signed at the start of that campaign, started all 46 games that season.

While players like Connor Goldson, James Collins and Ryan Woods, who have all gone on to have successful careers in football post their time in Shropshire - started more than 40 games.

Collins bagged 15 goals that season in the league, 17 across all competitions in his 53 appearances. He stayed at Town until the following season when he moved out on loan to Northampton.

Town got some big scalps in the Carabao Cup too, then known as the Capital One Cup. They beat Blackpool in the first round at the Croud Meadow and beat Leicester in the second round - both of those victories came via 1-0 margins.

The third one-goal win in the competition came against Norwich and they were drawn against Chelsea at home after that when they eventually lost 2-1 in a clash that Didier Drogba opened the scoring in.

If Shrewsbury can get anywhere near replicating that next season, then Michael Appleton will be pleased with his first full campaign in charge.