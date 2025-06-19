TNS academy product signs his first professional contract

The 18-year-old, who joined TNS at the age of 11, was the standout performer in the under-19s last season.

He impressed so much that he made his first-team debut as a substitute against Flint Town in the Nathaniel MG Cup.

The midfielder will now continue to develop among the senior pros and under the guidance of manager Craig Harrison, and Morris thanked the support of his family after signing his deal.

“I am very happy to have signed a professional contract with The New Saints,” he said. “I’ve been with the club since the age of 11 and I have enjoyed every moment, from winning trophies to making friends.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the support and help from my family, and I can’t wait to get started.”

First-team coach, Simon Smith, who was in charge of the youth system at TNS last season, praised the youngster for his work ethic throughout his time at Park Hall.

“Everyone at the academy is delighted to see the progress Jake has made,” Smith said. “We look forward to seeing his further development.

“He has worked extremely hard throughout his time with us and deserves the opportunities and experiences he will have within our first team squad.

“It’s a proud moment for Jake, his family and all the staff who have played a part in his career so far, and we wish him all the best.”