Shrewsbury Town: Salop reveal ‘nostalgic’ home kit

The strip, produced by Oxen for the second year, is predominantly blue with amber sleeves. There is a red trim around the arms and collar.

The shirt is based on what Town wore between 1983 and 1985 with the club featuring Steve Cross and Colin Robinson in their launch video - both players represented Salop in the shirt in the 80’s.

Town will wear amber shorts and blue socks.

It is sponsored by Shropshire Homes who have had a partnership with the football club for almost 40 years - they were the away shirt sponsor last year but are now sponsoring all three kits.

The top is priced at £50 for an adult and £40 for a junior, and fans will be able to purchase it in the club shop from Friday.

A statement on the club website described it as a ‘classic design’ with a ‘nostalgic feel’.

New signings Sam Clucas and Tom Anderson are modelling the kit.

Clucas, a midfielder who has made more than 450 appearances from non-league all the way to the top tier, where he has played in the Premier League 66 times, signed a two-year contract on Shropshire after being released by Lincoln at the end of last season.

Anderson on the other hand had been at his former club Doncaster since January 2018 and was one of the EFL’s longest-serving players.

He was offered a new contract at Doncaster but he turned it down in favour of a move to Shropshire where he too signed a two-year deal.

Shrewsbury’s away kit was designed by a young supporter after he won a kit competition among 30 local schools - that is set to be revealed in July.