Shrewsbury Town entering 'crucial' period says ex-midfielder Jamie Tolley

Salop have already got two players through the door with Tom Anderson and Sam Clucas both signing two-year contracts in Shropshire.

Clucas’ arrival at the Croud Meadow was three weeks ago, and with Shrewsbury’s players returning for pre-season training at the end of this month business is expected to ramp up.

Town begin playing their pre-season friendlies in July before their League Two campaign starts on the first weekend in August.