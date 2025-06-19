Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury Town entering 'crucial' period says ex-midfielder Jamie Tolley

Former Shrewsbury midfielder Jamie Tolley says the club are set to enter a ‘crucial’ period of the summer rebuild.

By Ollie Westbury
Published
Jamie Tolley and Joe Hart sign autographs

Salop have already got two players through the door with Tom Anderson and Sam Clucas both signing two-year contracts in Shropshire. 

Clucas’ arrival at the Croud Meadow was three weeks ago, and with Shrewsbury’s players returning for pre-season training at the end of this month business is expected to ramp up. 

Town begin playing their pre-season friendlies in July before their League Two campaign starts on the first weekend in August. 

