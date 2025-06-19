"Next year I will do better" - Wolves midfielder makes pledge ahead of 2025/26

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The winter signing scored two goals in 14 Premier League games but played a big role in Wolves surviving relegation due to his tireless work ethic and relationship with striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Coming from French football, the Zimbabwe international has been impressed by the standard of the English top flight and insists there is more to come next campaign.

"I think it's hard because every game is not easy, even if you're going to play Southampton, Crystal Palace, Manchester United," Munetsi said when asked about the Premier League compares to Ligue 1.

"Each and every weekend there's always a tough opponent, so you can never really say we're going to relax today.

"This is something that makes it the best league in the world and it's the best for a reason.