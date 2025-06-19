"I’m proud of the team" - Wolves striker reflects on debut campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This time last year he arrived on a season-long loan from Celta Vigo, with a £23million obligation to buy after he made a very small number of appearances.

Wolves needed an out-and-out striker, someone to properly replace Raul Jimenez and Larsen impressed with 14 Premier League goals, a total he has only achieved once before earlier in his career.

Last season he became the first Wolves player to score in four consecutive Premier League wins and also overtook Jimenez's 13 goal haul from 2018/19, meaning Larsen has scored the most Premier League goals of any player in their first season at Wolves.

He truly came to life under Vitor Pereira and the Norwegian is proud of what he was able to achieve in 2024/25.

“We’ve managed to do what we wanted to do – halfway through it was about staying up, so we managed to do that," Larsen said.

"I’m proud of the team and the way we came back after really tough start and tough six months.

“Obviously, it was not easy for me to come into a new team where we couldn’t really perform the way we wanted to, because you always want to come in and be that instant impact and I felt like it took me some time – even though I had some good games in the beginning, but we didn’t get the points we wanted to, so I’m glad that it happened at the end.

“But we also need to learn from that, and hopefully next season we can have fewer games where we’re not performing at our best level.”

The manager that brought Larsen to England, Gary O'Neil, departed in December as Pereira took over.

Larsen has plenty of positive things to say about O'Neil and his staff, but felt Pereira's approach to creating a competitive side was essential.

He added: “We’ve all been through quite tough times – as a football club, as a team and as a player, you learn a lot from it. It’s not like one thing that has changed, obviously, changing of the manager is a huge part to it, and Gary and all the staff did what they could, but sometimes it just doesn't work out. That’s just how football is.

“They’d been doing really well earlier in Wolverhampton, so it’s not about them not being good trainers or good people, because they were amazing people and really good on the grass, but sometimes what a football club needs is a fresh start and fresh faces, and I think that’s what we needed because we needed all of our squad, all of the players, to actually feel that we can fight for a spot in the starting XI, and I think Vitor has brought that back.

“He’s been changing the team enough during his six months here that people feel that they always have a chance to start, and that’s been really important because the training levels has gone up, and everything around it has gone up, but there is still a lot to learn from this year.”