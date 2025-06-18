Wolves to face Manchester City on the opening day of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The wing-back left for Manchester City in a deal that could be worth more than £36million earlier this month and he will now return to face Wolves as the new campaign gets underway.

Vitor Pereira and Pep Guardiola will face off, in a match that has been selected for broadcast on Sky Sports and will kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday August 16.

It is also the first time Wolves will play at home on the opening day since they returned to the Premier League in 2018/19.

On paper at least, Wolves will not face the incredibly difficult fixture list they were given last season, as they travel to Bournemouth and host Everton in the other two matches during August.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

The first game against a newly promoted side arrives in mid-September when Leeds come to Molineux, while in October Wolves face the other two promoted sides back-to-back when they travel to Sunderland on Saturday 18 and then are at home to Burnley a week later.

November begins with two consecutive trips to London to take on Fulham and Chelsea and at the end of the month Wolves will have their first West Midlands derby of the season when they take the short journey to Villa Park on Saturday 29.

Wolves will play six matches during a busy December, which starts with a midweek home clash against Nottingham Forest, followed by another Molineux match against Manchester United as Matheus Cunha returns to face his old club after leaving Wolves in a £62.5million deal.

Arsenal away and Brentford at home come in the middle of the month, before two tricky fixtures around Christmas.

Wolves travel to take on Premier League champions Liverpool on Saturday 27, before heading to Old Trafford to face United again just three days later.

The New Year starts with West Ham at home and Wolves' first visit to Everton's brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium is on Wednesday, January 7.

Another difficult set of fixtures starts on Saturday 17 against Newcastle at home, and runs into February, as Wolves also take on Manchester City away, Bournemouth at home, Chelsea at home and Nottingham Forest away.

The end of February sees the return fixture against Villa at Molineux, scheduled for Saturday 28.

Wolves will host Liverpool and Arsenal in March, either side of a trip to Brentford, before back-to-back trips in April to face West Ham and Leeds.

The final month of the season will see Wolves play four games in May and they have been handed a relatively straightforward run-in.

Sunderland at home and Brighton away take place on the first two Saturdays, before two Sunday matches to end the campaign at home to Fulham and finally away to Burnley on Sunday 24.

All fixtures are subject to change dates once they are picked for television broadcast.