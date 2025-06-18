Wolves fixture list in full for the 2025/26 Premier League season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It will begin at home to Manchester City and finish away at Burnley, with some tricky festive matches thrown in.

Below is the full fixture list for all the Premier League games next season before any changes for television broadcast:

August

Saturday 16 - Manchester City at HOME

Saturday 23 - Bournemouth AWAY

Saturday 30 - Everton at HOME

September

Saturday 13 - Newcastle AWAY

Saturday 20 - Leeds at HOME

Saturday 27 - Tottenham Hotspur AWAY

October

Saturday 4 - Brighton at HOME

Saturday 18 - Sunderland AWAY

Saturday 25 - Burnley at HOME

November

Saturday 1 - Fulham AWAY

Saturday 8 - Chelsea AWAY

Saturday 22 - Crystal Palace at HOME

Saturday 29 - Aston Villa AWAY

December

Wednesday 3 - Nottingham Forest at HOME

Saturday 6 - Manchester United at HOME

Saturday 13 - Arsenal AWAY

Saturday 20 - Brentford at HOME

Saturday 27 - Liverpool AWAY

Tuesday 30 - Manchester United AWAY

January

Saturday 3 - West Ham at HOME

Wednesday 7 - Everton AWAY

Saturday 17 - Newcastle at HOME

Saturday 24 - Manchester City AWAY

Saturday 31 - Bournemouth at HOME

February

Saturday 7 - Chelsea at HOME

Wednesday 11 - Nottingham Forest AWAY

Saturday 21 - Crystal Palace AWAY

Saturday 28 - Aston Villa at HOME

March

Wednesday 4 - Liverpool at HOME

Saturday 14 - Brentford AWAY

Saturday 21 - Arsenal at HOME

April

Saturday 11 - West Ham AWAY

Saturday 18 - Leeds AWAY

Saturday 25 - Tottenham Hotspur at HOME

May

Saturday 2 - Sunderland at HOME

Saturday 9 - Brighton AWAY

Sunday 17 - Fulham at HOME

Sunday 24 - Burnley AWAY