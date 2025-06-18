Wolves fixture list in full for the 2025/26 Premier League season
Wolves have learned their full fixture list ahead of the 2025/26 season.
It will begin at home to Manchester City and finish away at Burnley, with some tricky festive matches thrown in.
Below is the full fixture list for all the Premier League games next season before any changes for television broadcast:
August
Saturday 16 - Manchester City at HOME
Saturday 23 - Bournemouth AWAY
Saturday 30 - Everton at HOME
September
Saturday 13 - Newcastle AWAY
Saturday 20 - Leeds at HOME
Saturday 27 - Tottenham Hotspur AWAY
October
Saturday 4 - Brighton at HOME
Saturday 18 - Sunderland AWAY
Saturday 25 - Burnley at HOME
November
Saturday 1 - Fulham AWAY
Saturday 8 - Chelsea AWAY
Saturday 22 - Crystal Palace at HOME
Saturday 29 - Aston Villa AWAY
December
Wednesday 3 - Nottingham Forest at HOME
Saturday 6 - Manchester United at HOME
Saturday 13 - Arsenal AWAY
Saturday 20 - Brentford at HOME
Saturday 27 - Liverpool AWAY
Tuesday 30 - Manchester United AWAY
January
Saturday 3 - West Ham at HOME
Wednesday 7 - Everton AWAY
Saturday 17 - Newcastle at HOME
Saturday 24 - Manchester City AWAY
Saturday 31 - Bournemouth at HOME
February
Saturday 7 - Chelsea at HOME
Wednesday 11 - Nottingham Forest AWAY
Saturday 21 - Crystal Palace AWAY
Saturday 28 - Aston Villa at HOME
March
Wednesday 4 - Liverpool at HOME
Saturday 14 - Brentford AWAY
Saturday 21 - Arsenal at HOME
April
Saturday 11 - West Ham AWAY
Saturday 18 - Leeds AWAY
Saturday 25 - Tottenham Hotspur at HOME
May
Saturday 2 - Sunderland at HOME
Saturday 9 - Brighton AWAY
Sunday 17 - Fulham at HOME
Sunday 24 - Burnley AWAY