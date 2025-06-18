Tom Fellows England under 21 update as Young Lions all but set for Euros last eight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fellows, who was left out of the under 21 squad for a friendly against Portugal at The Hawthorns earlier this year, was taken to the finals in Slovakia as a 'training player'.

But the winger was officially called up to the full squad days later - after Jobe Bellingham pulled out to play for new club Borussia Dortmund at the Club World Cup.

It was a huge accolade for the Albion man, who was rewarded for a stellar campaign that saw him top the Championship assist charts.

In the first two games of the tournament, Fellows has had to watch from the sidelines as England start with an impressive win over Czechia.

But there was frustration for the Young Lions in their second outing - as they were held to a goalless draw by Slovenia.

However, heading into the final group game against Germany, England have one foot in the last eight.

They sit three points ahead of the host nation with a five goal difference between the two sides, meaning a late collapse looks unlikely.

And that could aid Fellows, who is on the lookout for his third under 21 cap, having made his debut against Poland last year, before netting days later in a 4-1 win over Austria.

If Lee Carsley opts for changes in the clash against Germany on Wednesday evening, Fellows could be in line for an appearance along with Samuel Iling-Junior.

The Aston Villa man made a brief appearance off the bench in the win over Czechia but was an unused substitute in their second group game.