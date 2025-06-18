The New Saints discover potential Champions League second round opponents
The New Saints have discovered who they will face if they can overcome KF Shkendija in the first round of the Champions League qualifiers.
By Jonny Drury
The Saints will face the Macedonian champions at Park Hall in July, before the returning leg a week later.
And if they can advance through that tie, they will face either FCSB or Inter Club d'Escaldes.
FCSB pipped former Champions League group stage side Cluj to the Romanian Superliga title last season.
While Inter Club d'Escaldes qualified for the competition after scooping the Andorra Premier Division title.