Morgan Feeney: Ex-Shrewsbury centre-back completes shock return to Carlisle United

The former Everton youngster was released by Salop at the end of the 2024-25 season, when the club dropped out of League One for the first time in a decade.

And after his departure, Feeney has now returned to the Cumbrians, the club he left to sign for Town back in 2023.

The 26-year-old arrived at the Croud Meadow as one of the first signings of Micky Moore and then boss Matt Taylor's tenure at the club at end of June 2023 - penning a two-year deal.

The move was criticised by many at Carlisle, including their boss at the time Paul Simpson, who also managed Town between 2008 and 2010.

When Town made the trip to Brunton Park in September 2023 Feeney was given a hostile reception by the home fans, and he had an angry exchange with Simpson after the full-time whistle.

But now, he has returned to Cumbria for his second spell with the Blues as they bid to return to League Two after back-to-back relegations.

During his time in Shropshire, Feeney made 74 League One appearances for Town.