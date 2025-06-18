Liam Keen comment: What could the future hold for Wolves amid restructure?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sporting director Matt Hobbs has left the club and his responsibilities have been spread across a restructure that firmly has five members of a new leadership group underneath chairman Jeff Shi, who makes all final decisions.

Hobbs' departure was mutual and with a heavy heart from both the club and the individual and Wolves now move in a different direction. It is fascinating to see what the future may hold this summer.

Shi is overseeing the new top table, who are running the football department at the club across several different specialties, in an effort to make their work more efficient and effective.

The most interesting addition to that group is Domenico Teti, who arrives with the title of director of professional football.

Although he has experience in European football, the Italian does not have experience in the Premier League and it remains to be seen what impact he will have at Wolves.

However, having worked with head coach Vitor Pereira at Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab, Teti's arrival offers Pereira a familiar and trustworthy face.