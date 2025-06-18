'Awful business': A club record & and string of flops - the story of West Brom's 2014 Premier League transfer window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Under the previous ownership, Albion's transfer business was criticised at times as they worked under the financial constraints of the old regime.

Prior to the downfall under Guochuan Lai, Albion did spend wisely at certain times in the Premier League.

However, there were certain transfer windows where shoddy business almost cost Albion - no more so than back in the summer of 2014.

After narrowly escaping relegation under Pepe Mel, the Spaniard was axed and Albion turned to former Preston boss Alan Irvine.

It was an underwhelming choice for many supporters and it didn't last long. After just 22 games and five victories, Irvine was axed and Tony Pulis came in to steer Albion away from relegation to a 13th placed finish.

Irvine's spell in charge is not one that will stick in the memory of Albion fans and neither will the transfer business that was conducted during his time at the club.

It involved high profile and expensive flops and a string of signings that did not hit the mark.

He is a look back at this signings and where they are now

Brown Ideye from Dynamo Kiev - £10m

The big money signing of that summer, Albion smashed their transfer record to bring in Ideye.

His goal record spoke for itself with 74 league goals in 182 games, in a career that had seen him gain Champions League and international experience.

However, despite a brief purple patch he netted just seven goals in 30 games, making only one apperance in his second campaign.

He was sold to Olympiacos with Albion manging to recoup around £5m for the forward.

Spells in China, Greece, Spain, Turkey and then Kuwait followed, and he is currently still playing in Nigeria.

Christian Gamboa

One of a string of poor signings, the Costa Rica international was one of two players to arrive at Albion after impressing in the World Cup that summer.

Signed from Rosenborg for £2m. He would feature just 17 times for Albion across three seasons.

He was sold to Celtic for £1m, and went on to win five trophies including three SPL titles.

He went on to carve a career out in Germany, helping VfL Bochum win the Bundesliga 2 title, where he featured 140 times for the club before departing this year.

Sebastian Blanco

A £1.6m signing from Metalist Kharkiv, the attacking midfielder was a major flop.

He featured just five times and lasted six months at The Hawthorns, before being loaned to San Lorenzo in Argentina.

A permanent move followed in the summer. He later went on to sign for Portland Timbers in the MLS for £4m, and currently plays for Miami FC in the USL Championship.

Sebastian Pocognoli from Hannover - £1.5m

The full back wasn't as bad of a signing as others - but he never tore it up at The Hawthorns.

The left back played just 21 times in two years before departing on loan to Brighton.

Sebastien Pocognoli

He was released and went back to Standard Liege and is now head coach at Belgian side Union SG.

Joleon Lescott from Man City - Free

The Premier League title winner rocked up at Albion in the summer of 2014 - and was one of the better signings of the window.

He played 36 games and during an impressive spell after Pulis' arrival, there were calls for him to return to the England squad.

After just one season, the former Wolves man moved on to Aston Villa with Albion netting a reported £1.5m.

Craig Gardner from Sunderland - Free

The best signing of that window - with Gardner going on to play 85 times and score six goals across a three year spell.

He netted some memorable goals in that stint at Albion, before they managed to earn around a reported £1m when he left to sign for Birmingham City.

He is currently director of football at the Blues.

Georgios Samaras from Celtic - Free

A free transfer, Samaras, who had done well in Scotland, played eight games and failed to score.

But financially it ended up being okay for Albion. Samaras made a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for a reported £1m, where he landed himself a lucrative contract.

He finished his career in Turkey in 2018.

Chris Baird from Burnley - Free

A free transfer who went on to play 24 times for Albion during one season at the club.

Spells at Derby and Fulham followed before retirement. Latest information shows Baird is a scout at Premier League side Manchester City.

Andre Wisdom from Liverpool - Loan

The loanee made 24 appearances in the first half of the season, before falling out of favour under Pulis.

He went on to play more than 100 times for Derby, before failing to find a club for two years.

Andre Wisdom (AMA)

He then resurfaced for National League North side Warrington Town and was last playing for Derry City.

Jason Davidson from Heracles Almelo - Undisclosed

Another to come on the back of an impressive World Cup for Australia, Albion had to pay a fee for Davidson, after initially believing he was out of contract.

The fee was never revealed, but it wasn't worth it.

He made four starts, just one coming in the league, before leaving for Huddersfield on a free.

He ended up back in Australia and is still playing now in the Macedonian First League.

Silverstre Varela

A signing with good pedigree, Varela had played more than 140 times during a successful spell with Port.

He made only a handful of appearances for Albion before returning to his parent club in January.

He finished his career in Portugal with the Porto B side.