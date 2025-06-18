Away day Premier League statistics that will be welcomed by Wolves and Aston Villa fans

Wolves begin with a clash against Manchester City, while Aston Villa face a home clash against Newcastle United.

Their first away trips see Wolves head to AFC Bournemouth before Villa take on Brentford.

And new figures have revealed a positive for both sets of away supporters heading into the new campaign.

Quote Zone have compiled figures showing both Villa and Wolves away fans face the lowest amount of travelling next season.

Villa actually sit bottom of the pile when it comes to the least amount of miles that will be travelled next season, with only Villa and Nottingham Forest facing less travelling than Wolves.

Here is a full list of how many miles away fans face in the Premier League next season:

Newcastle United

8,348 miles

Sunderland

8,138 miles

Bournemouth

7,296 miles

Brighton & Hove Albion

6,890 miles

Burnley

6,096 miles

Everton

5,888 miles

Liverpool

5,804 miles

Leeds United

5,456 miles

Manchester United

5,415 miles

Crystal Palace

5,410 miles

Manchester City

5,343 miles

West Ham United

5,123 miles

Brentford

4,986 miles

Chelsea

4,984 miles

Tottenham Hotspur

4,961 miles

Fulham

4,938 miles

Arsenal

4,898 miles

Wolverhampton Wanderers

4,823 miles

Nottingham Forest

4,756 miles

Aston Villa

4,600 miles