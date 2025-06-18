Away day Premier League statistics that will be welcomed by Wolves and Aston Villa fans
Wolves and Aston Villa fans discovered the opening Premier League fixtures on Wednesday morning.
Wolves begin with a clash against Manchester City, while Aston Villa face a home clash against Newcastle United.
Their first away trips see Wolves head to AFC Bournemouth before Villa take on Brentford.
And new figures have revealed a positive for both sets of away supporters heading into the new campaign.
Quote Zone have compiled figures showing both Villa and Wolves away fans face the lowest amount of travelling next season.
Villa actually sit bottom of the pile when it comes to the least amount of miles that will be travelled next season, with only Villa and Nottingham Forest facing less travelling than Wolves.
Here is a full list of how many miles away fans face in the Premier League next season:
Newcastle United
8,348 miles
Sunderland
8,138 miles
Bournemouth
7,296 miles
Brighton & Hove Albion
6,890 miles
Burnley
6,096 miles
Everton
5,888 miles
Liverpool
5,804 miles
Leeds United
5,456 miles
Manchester United
5,415 miles
Crystal Palace
5,410 miles
Manchester City
5,343 miles
West Ham United
5,123 miles
Brentford
4,986 miles
Chelsea
4,984 miles
Tottenham Hotspur
4,961 miles
Fulham
4,938 miles
Arsenal
4,898 miles
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4,823 miles
Nottingham Forest
4,756 miles
Aston Villa
4,600 miles