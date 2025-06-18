Aston Villa's 25/26 Premier League fixture list and key dates revealed
Aston Villa will kick their Premier League campaign off at Villa Park - as they welcome Newcastle United.
The anticipated fixture list has been revealed this morning - with Unai Emery's men facing a home start to the new campaign.
Villa's early season fixtures look favourable - as they face two of the promoted sides in Burnley and Sunderland.
Other key dates include a home clash with Wolves in November, before the away game in February.
A busy festive period sees them welcome Manchester United, before back to back away trips against Arsenal and Chelsea.
And Villa conclude their campaign with a re-run of the the dramatic final day in 2022 - as they travel to Manchester City.
Sat Aug 16 Newcastle United H
Sat Aug 23 Brentford A
Sat Aug 30 Crystal Palace H
Sat Sep 13 Everton A
Sat Sep 20 Sunderland A
Sat Sep 27 Fulham H
Sat Oct 4 Burnley H
Sat Oct 18 Tottenham Hotspur A
Sat Oct 25 Manchester City H
Sat Nov 1 Liverpool A
Sat Nov 8 Bournemouth H
Sat Nov 22 Leeds United A
Sat Nov 29 Wolverhampton Wanderers H
Wed Dec 3 Brighton & Hove Albion A
Sat Dec 6 Arsenal H
Sat Dec 13 West Ham United A
Sat Dec 20 Manchester United H
Sat Dec 27 Chelsea A
Tue Dec 30 Arsenal A
Sat Jan 3 Nottingham Forest H
Wed Jan 7 Crystal Palace A
Sat Jan 17 Everton H
Sat Jan 24 Newcastle United A
Sat Jan 31 Brentford H
Sat Feb 7 Bournemouth A
Wed Feb 11 Brighton & Hove Albion H
Sat Feb 21 Leeds United H
Sat Feb 28 Wolverhampton Wanderers A
Wed Mar 4 Chelsea H
Sat Mar 14 Manchester United A
Sat Mar 21 West Ham United H
Sat Apr 11 Nottingham Forest A
Sat Apr 18 Sunderland H
Sat Apr 25 Fulham A
Sat May 2 Tottenham Hotspur H
Sat May 9 Burnley A
Sun May 17 Liverpool H
Sun May 24 Manchester City A