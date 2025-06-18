Aston Villa's 25/26 Premier League fixture list and key dates revealed

The anticipated fixture list has been revealed this morning - with Unai Emery's men facing a home start to the new campaign.

Villa's early season fixtures look favourable - as they face two of the promoted sides in Burnley and Sunderland.

Other key dates include a home clash with Wolves in November, before the away game in February.

A busy festive period sees them welcome Manchester United, before back to back away trips against Arsenal and Chelsea.

And Villa conclude their campaign with a re-run of the the dramatic final day in 2022 - as they travel to Manchester City.

Sat Aug 16 Newcastle United H

Sat Aug 23 Brentford A

Sat Aug 30 Crystal Palace H

Sat Sep 13 Everton A

Sat Sep 20 Sunderland A

Sat Sep 27 Fulham H

Sat Oct 4 Burnley H

Sat Oct 18 Tottenham Hotspur A

Sat Oct 25 Manchester City H

Sat Nov 1 Liverpool A

Sat Nov 8 Bournemouth H

Sat Nov 22 Leeds United A

Sat Nov 29 Wolverhampton Wanderers H

Wed Dec 3 Brighton & Hove Albion A

Sat Dec 6 Arsenal H

Sat Dec 13 West Ham United A

Sat Dec 20 Manchester United H

Sat Dec 27 Chelsea A

Tue Dec 30 Arsenal A

Sat Jan 3 Nottingham Forest H

Wed Jan 7 Crystal Palace A

Sat Jan 17 Everton H

Sat Jan 24 Newcastle United A

Sat Jan 31 Brentford H

Sat Feb 7 Bournemouth A

Wed Feb 11 Brighton & Hove Albion H

Sat Feb 21 Leeds United H

Sat Feb 28 Wolverhampton Wanderers A

Wed Mar 4 Chelsea H

Sat Mar 14 Manchester United A

Sat Mar 21 West Ham United H

Sat Apr 11 Nottingham Forest A

Sat Apr 18 Sunderland H

Sat Apr 25 Fulham A

Sat May 2 Tottenham Hotspur H

Sat May 9 Burnley A

Sun May 17 Liverpool H

Sun May 24 Manchester City A