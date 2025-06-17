The New Saints: Who could TNS face in the Champions League?

The draw, in UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon Switzerland, will determine who Craig Harrison’s side will face in the first leg on July 8 or 9 with the second leg taking place a week later on July 15 or 16.

Last year TNS became the first side in Cymru Premier history to qualify for the league phase of the UEFA Conference League but they will be looking to improve on that this time around in the Champions League.

The clubs the Saints could come up against include: Inter Club d’Escaldes from Andorra, Shkëndija from North Macedonia, FCI Levadia from Estonia, Dinamo Minsk from Belarus, Hamrun Spartans from Malta, Kairat from Kazakhstan, Milsami Orhei from Moldova, Noah from Armenia, Differdange 03 from Luxembourg, Iberia 1999 from Georgia, Víkingur from the Faroe Islands, Shelbourne from the Republic of Ireland, Egnatia from Albania and Virtus from San Marino.