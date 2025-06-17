The New Saints to face Macedonian champions in Champions League

The Saints, who romped to the Cymru Premier title yet again, are looking to emulate their success of last summer, when they reached the group stages of the Europa Conference League for the very first time.

Their journey in Europe will begin with a home first leg clash against a side that won the Macedonian First League for a fifth time earlier this year.

The side, who were formerly managed by ex-Macedonia and West Brom midfielder Artim Sakiri, have enjoyed notable campaigns in Europe in the past.

They reached the Europa League play-offs twice, in 2016/17 and 2017/18, before reaching the 2018/19 Champions League qualifying rounds.

Back in that 2018 run they actually advanced past the Saints in the opening qualifying round - following a nine goal thriller.

They battered the Saints, then under the stewardship of Scott Ruscoe, as Besart Ibraimi scored four goals in a 5-0 victory in Macedonia.

But the Saints put up a valiant effort in the home leg, with Danny Redmond, Ben Cabango, Kurtis Byrne and Dean Ebbe netting in a 4-0 win

They advanced through the opening two rounds before being beaten by Red Bull Salzburg.

The first leg will take place on July 8 or 9, before the return leg in Macedonia the following week.