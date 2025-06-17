Telford Tigers confirm the signing of James Smith

Smith enjoyed his best season in the National Ice Hockey League last campaign after scoring 14 goals and registering 28 points for his team.

The 30-year-old has now returned to the club for the 2025/26 and Watkins says he is a Swiss Army Knife type of player.

“James is a player that adds something a little different to the line-up,” he said. “He is capable of playing on any line in a different role, can add offence, can score, make plays, or can play heavy, bring physicality, grit and fight to set the tone or to stick up for team-mates.

“He can play on the power play and has developed his defensive game where we used him on the penalty kill more last season.

“He's a Swiss Army Knife type of player in that respect which is important to have on the roster. He's an experienced player and plays hard every night on both sides of the puck but there is more to his game and I'm sure there is more to come from him.”

Smith is aiming to achieve something special during the new season.

“I’m thrilled to be back with the Telford Tigers,” Smith added after signing. “The fans, the coaching staff, and my teammates have always made me feel at home here.

“I’m looking forward to the upcoming season and working together to achieve something special.”