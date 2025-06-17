Shrewsbury Town: Salop interested in former Bradford defender

The 26-year-old was released by the Bantams following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign - he had spent the entirety of last season on loan at fellow League Two side Cheltenham Town.

He made 46 appearances at Whaddon Road with 41 of those coming in the league, he scored two goals for the Robins.

His first came in the 5-3 defeat against Notts County and the other in a 1-1 draw against former Town boss Gareth Ainsworth’s Gillingham side.

Stubbs began his career by coming through the youth ranks at Wigan and Everton. He has also had spells at Notts County, Middlesbrough and Fleetwood during his time as a youngster.

He signed for Bradford following a move from Exeter back in January 2023 and he made more than 50 appearances at Valley Parade.

Shrewsbury have already added to their defensive reinforcements this summer signing Tom Anderson after he chose not to sign a new contract at Doncaster Rovers in favour of a move to the Croud Meadow.

The Shropshire Star understands Salop are in the market for another central defender this summer with Anderson and Toto Nsiala the only current frontline options at the club.

Town’s summer rebuild has seen them make two additions so far with the other being veteran midfielder Sam Clucas.

The Shrewsbury players will be preparing for a return to training with pre-season getting under way at the end of this month. It will be Michael Appleton’s first in charge of the Shropshire club since he was appointed as a replacement for Ainsworth after he walked out on Town earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Salop have announced another friendly to their pre-season preparations. They will welcome Kidderminster to the Croud Meadow on Saturday, July 19.