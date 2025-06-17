Shrewsbury Town 24/25 end of season survey: Have your say!
Shrewsbury Town's tenth campaign in League One ended in relegation.
Published
Salop went through three managers in what was a dismal campaign that saw them drop back into League Two.
We've had a look back on the campaign - and given you a chance to have your say in our end of season survey!
