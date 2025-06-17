Premier League new boys 'keeping tabs' on West Brom January signing after sparkling form

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Albion's pursuit of the Northern Ireland international had seen them linked with the midfielder last summer - before they signed him for £2.5m from Standard Liege.

The 21-year-old netted once and made 15 appearances for Albion during his first few months at the club, nailing down a place in the side.

Away from Albion, Price has been going from strength to strength at international level, and bagged his ninth goal for his country in their win over Iceland last week, becoming the youngster player to reach nine goals.

It was going to be little surprise if clubs began circling around the versatile midfielder - and it seems there is potential interest in the Baggies star.

According to reports in the Sunderland Echo, the newly promoted Black Cats are one of two sides monitoring Price's situation.

They have reported that Burnley are also interested in Price, who signed a four-and-a-half year contract back in January.

Given Price has four years left to run on his contract at The Hawthorns - Albion would be able to hold out for a sizeable fee if any clubs were to make a bid for Price this summer.

The reports come after Price outlined his future ambitions and how he has been inspired by the success of two of his international team mates.

Justin Devenny picked up the FA Cup with Crystal Palace, while Conor Bradley has established himself in the Liverpool side and picked up a Premier League winners medal, despite his campaign being hampered by injury,

Outlining how the duo are inspiring him to go and achieve some of those feats, he said: "I think you can see [a lift] in both players.

"You look at Conor, he’s a fantastic player. The sky’s the limit for him really. I’ve played with him since I was 15, 16 and he’s been the same the whole way through.

“For a player like me, looking at him, it’s something that I aspire to do. I want to go and achieve the things that he’s achieved so much already. I know I want to go and achieve more.