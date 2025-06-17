'It is a bit boring': Former West Brom man makes Championship quality claim and hopes Albion can launch promotion bid
Former West Brom defender Paul Robinson claims the standard of the Championship has been poor for some time.
By Jonny Drury
The division is still regarded by some as one of the most exciting leagues - but the ex-Baggie, who has most recently left his coaching post at Watford, believes that isn't the case anymore.
Robinson insists that the domination of the sides that come down from the Premier League and enjoy the parachute payments that come with it, have made the league 'a bit boring'.
The ex-Albion full back said: "It has not just been poor for the last year, it has been the last four or five years.