'He was a standout': Who is West Brom's latest young professional and assist machine Alfie Maughan?

It is the time of year where young talents are let go by the club - while others are rewarded for their development with professional deals.

And Maughan is one of those, adding to a handful of other youngsters who were handed contract extensions last month.

So who is the teenage full back who has become the latest to pen professional terms for Albion?

Maughan, who joined the club's academy at the age of just six, has progressed through the youth ranks, and played a starring role in Albion's run to the FA Youth Cup last eight.

The right back, who is both right and left footed, registered 14 assists last season, was a regular set piece take for the under 18s, as well as featuring for the under 21s.

Back in July 2024, he was rewarded for this progression through the ranks with a two year scholarship, alongside ten young Albion talents.

And now he has made the next step by penning a two year professional contract.

'He was the standout'

Maughan has been impressing for Albion's under 18s over the course of the last year - and his assist record shows that.

But it wasn't just last season he was impressing his coaches at Albion.

When confirming his new contract, academy manager Richard Stevens explained how five years ago, when he first came across the full back, he recognised he was one of the club's standout young talents.

He said: "He comes in every day like it’s the most important thing to him and as a footballer, he really has developed.

“When I first came in, Alfie was in the Under-12s and even then he was a standout, but ever since he has really maintained that growth and quality throughout his schoolboy years.

“During his first year as a scholar, Alfie has continued that development. He’s been excellent, impacting games with his deliveries with both feet from crosses, set plays, moments in the final third, and that aspect is a strength of his.

“Hopefully, Albion will see the fruits of his work over years to come.”