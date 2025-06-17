Former AFC Telford United boss with Premier League promotion favourite for Championship job

The Telford born former defender moved into coaching with Wolves and had a brief stint as interim boss - before taking over at the Bucks in 2017.

He led them to a 14th placed finish in the National League North before departing after just one season at the club.

Edwards, who played for Aston Villa, Wolves and Shrewsbury during his playing days, returned to Molineux and then after a stint with the FA, he was handed the manager's job at Forest Green Rovers, leading them to the League Two title and their first ever promotion to League One.

That summer he left for Watford but after lasting just a few months at Vicarage Road, he was appointed as Luton Town's new boss.

He then led The Hatters to a famous promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs before they were relegated after just one campaign.

Edwards has been out of work since departing Luton last season with the club spiralling towards a second successive relegation.

But he is now the front runner to replace Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough - after the ex-Manchester United was axed following Boro's dismal end to the campaign.

Edwards is now the bookmakers favourite, having also been linked to Bristol City. And according to reports on Teesside, he is open to taking over at the Riverside.