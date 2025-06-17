Fer Lopez set for medical ahead of Wolves move
Fer Lopez is set for his Wolves medical on Wednesday as he closes in on his permanent switch to England.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wolves agreed a £19.5million deal with Spanish top flight side Celta Vigo over the weekend, with Lopez set to become Wolves' first signing of the summer.
Lopez will undergo his Wolves medical on Wednesday ahead of the move being announced on a permanent deal.
The 21-year-old is coming in to bolster Vitor Pereira's attacking options for the 2025/26 campaign after Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha both left the club.
However, it is understood Wolves do not consider Lopez as a direct replacement for Cunha, who made a £62.5million switch to Manchester United.