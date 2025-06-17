Departed West Brom playmaker attracting Saudi Arabia interest amid link to former Baggies boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 27-year-old DR Congo international's six year stay at The Hawthorns came to an end - as Albion opted not to renew his contract.

The playmaker, who lit up The Hawthorns during an initial loan spell in the 2019/20 campaign, went on to join Albion for a fee rising to £18m.

In total he made 202 appearances and scored 26 goals, but he never replicated the consistency of that first loan spell at The Hawthorns.

His penultimate season at the club was arguably his best since that initial campaign - as he scored seven goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Now following his release from Albion - it appears there are no shortage of suitors for the playmaker.

According to fresh reports, Diangana has been approached by Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq regarding a potential deal.

However, the former West Ham United man is keen to remain playing in Europe.

And it has also been claimed that if he does remain in Europe, then he could potentially link up with his former Albion boss.

Carlos Corberan and Valencia, who recently appointed ex-Baggies CEO Ron Gourlay, have reportedly shown interest in Diangana along with fellow Spanish outfit Mallorca.