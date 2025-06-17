Dave Edwards: There's a lot to like about Wolves' newest recruit

Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri have both left and, most likely, Nelson Semedo will be joining them.

So it's nice to see players coming through the door and it looks like Fer Lopez is going to be a Wolves player very, very soon.

It's quite important to note that I don't think with the age he's at and the amount of football he's played that he will be the Cunha replacement and I hope Wolves do more in the market in those number 10 positions to add some experience and quality.

But I do like the addition of Fer Lopez. I've watched a lot of him recently, he's at a good age and has just had his breakthrough season with Celta Vigo.

He played a lot in the second half of the season, which shows how he grew into it, got given a bit of a chance and made a lot of starts towards the end of the season.

He's a left-footer that will play more off the right and likes to roll in on his left foot. He's a really good size as well, he's quite a tall, imposing figure, but he's got wonderful balance, the way he glides with the ball and he's got a lovely left foot.

If you look at some of the goals he scores, some of the shots he's taken in his professional career, that could be a real weapon for us.