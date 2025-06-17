Dave Edwards: Patience may be key as Shrewsbury rebuild the squad

After what was a really encouraging start to the recruitment process for Town, getting two deals done quite quickly for lads full of experience, now would be a nice time to look at the importance of pre-season recruitment and how sometimes you do have to wait until later in the window to get a final look at what the team is going to look at.

Michael Appleton will want to get players through the door for pre-season because the longer you get to work with your players as a group, the better effect that will have, especially with the tactical changes that Town will be going through.

Changing their style, moving to a more possession-based team. The way they build out in the back, we saw huge improvements in the back end of the season. But now moving up into the middle third and the final third, how we can turn that into some more goals.

That takes an awful lot of time, video analysis, the time on the training field, drilling those messages into the players as much as possible.

But obviously you need your players there to do that. The early signs are good with the two signings and the players you need to get through the door early on are the good characters.

You need good people, you need a winning mentality and with that you look to build a real identity of what you want your squad to look like. So any players that do come into the squad later on, they see the type of person you have to be to be in that dressing room and then you adhere to those qualities as well.