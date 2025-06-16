Sam Clucas key for Shrewsbury standards - says Jamie Tolley

The 34-year-old signed a two-year deal at Salop just over two weeks ago when he put pen to paper on a contract keeping him in Shropshire until 2027.

He was the second signing of the summer after Tom Anderson had been brought in after turning down a new contract at Doncaster, a place he had been since January 2018.

Salop’s two additions so far this summer have been adding leaders into the spine of the team after a poor campaign last time out saw them drop out of League One for the first time in more than 10 years.

And ex-Town midfielder Tolley, who covered Salop for BBC Radio Shropshire last season, says Clucas will be vital for setting the example.

“I have played against Sam so that shows you how long he has been playing football,” Tolley said.

“He is another one that comes in with vast amounts of experience and knowledge of all the leagues.

“I imagine Michael is going to be looking at him in training to show the younger lads in the squad how to train properly, how to live and what to eat.

“All these little things that contribute to being in the best shape you can be in come a match day. For me they are two really good additions to start the summer window.”

Town’s pre-season friendlies kick-off in July when they make the trip to Stoke on the 9th where they will take part in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

The first pre-season clash, open to the public, will be at Leamington on Saturday, July 12. They then play local rivals AFC Telford United on Tuesday, 15 and then Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday, 22. The final clash before the season gets under way will be at home to Burnley on Saturday, July 26.