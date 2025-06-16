Q&A: The inside track on Hugo Bueno's loan and his upcoming Wolves chance

Rodrigo Gomes can play on both flanks and will be desperate for more minutes, while Wolves are likely to recruit in a number of areas.

But as one leaves, another returns and Hugo Bueno could be the perfect fit.

The Spaniard enjoyed a season on loan at Eredivisie side Feyenoord and now comes back to Wolves with the intention of staking his claim in the Premier League.

We caught up with Mikos Gouka, journalist for Dutch newspaper AD Sportwereld, to analyse Bueno's loan spell and how he can make an impact at Wolves.

1. What first impression did Hugo Bueno make on his loan?

Bueno made a great debut for Feyenoord. He provided an assist, showed that he had technique and could easily keep up.

The supporters immediately thought that they had seen a great asset at work, but unfortunately for Bueno and Feyenoord, a period with some physical setbacks followed.