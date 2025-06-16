How David Platt and a pub scuppered West Brom's move for a former England & Bayern Munich star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There are well known ones that have been reported, such as interest in the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

But back in 2011, they were on the verge of bringing in a player who had both international and Champions League pedigree.

Albion at the time, managed by Roy Hodgson, were looking to build after securing survival on their return to the Premier League and former England and Bayern Munich midfielder Owen Hargreaves was very much on their radar.

The midfielder had played 145 times for Bayern and had 42 England caps to his name, but had endured a difficult time with injuries at Manchester United.

He had played 39 games in four years and was available on a free transfer - with Albion making a move.

Hodgson confirmed the talks and interest, and in a new interview, Hargreaves has explained just how close he was to the move.

Speaking to Four Four Two, the former England man explained that the deal had been agreed, but after an issue over the contract and a chance meeting with former England star David Platt in a pub, Hargreaves decided his future lay elsewhere.

He said: “I was released by Manchester United in 201.

“I was out of contract – I would never have dreamt of leaving as I loved my time there. But they grew tired of my injury issues and let me go. It was devastating.

“I came close to signing for West Brom on a free transfer but, right after agreeing everything, they wanted to insert an extra clause in my contract that I didn’t agree with. I spoke to the manager, Roy Hodgson, and he agreed that the clause made it impossible for me to sign, which he was disappointed about as he really wanted me. So, I had to look elsewhere.

"I bumped into David Platt in a pub in Manchester; he was coaching at Man City and asked about my situation,.

“He was actually living just down the road from me, and so was Roberto Mancini – we were practically neighbours.

“That’s how the talks started. It’s good to have a plan in life, and it was never mine to sign for United’s biggest rivals, but sometimes life comes at you differently. Do I wish I could have stayed at United, kept fit and helped them to win another Premier League or Champions League title?

“Of course I do. People have made jibes at me about what happened at United; they forget that the person those injuries impacted most was me. They cost me my career, when I should have been at my peak.“

As it happened it was probably a good thing for Albion that the deal did not go through. He would go on to play just four games before departing the club. Hargreaves then trained with QPR but was not offered a contract, and retired from the game shortly after.