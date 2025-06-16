Four candidates to be the new Shrewsbury Town captain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop’s first two signings of the summer show they felt they were missing that experience and personality in the XI at stages.

They have addressed that already with the arrivals of Tom Anderson and Sam Clucas - both highly experienced players - but who could take the armband next year?

The 2024-25 season began with Carl Winchester being named as skipper. He made 12 starts but living away from his native Northern Ireland and his young daughter became too much for the former Sunderland man, and in January a decision was made by all parties to go their separate ways.

Winchester returned to his homeland where he signed for Derry.

That left Town in a precarious league position and without a captain and John Marquis was given the responsibility for the remainder of the season.