Ex-Shrewsbury Town loanee secures League One return

The Aston Villa youngster signed for Salop last summer and went on to make 37 appearances during his time in Shropshire as Town were relegated to League Two.

The 20-year-old was signed in the summer by Paul Hurst, but he pulled his hamstring in his first training session, and he had to wait until Salop’s cross-border derby clash against Wrexham to make his first appearance which was not until September.

Of those 37 League One games, he started 35 times and scored one goal in the 2-2 draw with Bolton back in October 2024.

He now goes out for his second loan in senior men’s football where he joins up with the Terriers and their new boss Lee Grant.

Feeney becomes the second member of Shrewsbury's 2024/25 relegation squad to be given another chance in the third tier of English football after Jordan Shipley signed for recently promoted Port Vale over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Salop chief executive Liam Dooley has expressed his gratitude to Shropshire Holmes after they became the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor on all three kits for the upcoming season.

It means the company have now been sponsoring Town for the last 40 years.

"We are delighted to welcome Shropshire Homes as our front-of-shirt partner for all three kits next season," Dooley said. “Their support over many years has been fantastic, and we are extremely proud to have extended our partnership with a proud local business.

“We look forward to unveiling the first of three kits this season with their logo on the front later this week.

"We also look forward to working with them for many seasons to come.”

Last season they sponsored the second and third strips.