Domenico Teti appointed to new role as Wolves announce restructure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After Matt Hobbs left the club by mutual consent earlier this month, Wolves have now scrapped his role of sporting director as part of a restructure of the club's football department.

Described by the club as a 'focus on strengthening the professional environment and improving operational efficiency across departments', Teti has been brought in as a member of the club's football leadership team in an effort to 'improve the strategy and planning around professional and first-team football, enabling better collaboration and helping to ensure alignment and consistency across the professional environment'.

The 48-year-old Italian previously worked with Wolves head coach Vitor Pereira at Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab in 2024 and earlier in his career also worked as technical director at Sampdoria in his homeland.

He also has experience working at Apoel Nicosia, Novara and Hellas Verona.

Teti said: “I am truly excited to join the Wolverhampton Wanderers family and to feel the passion of its fans, who embody the soul and spirit of this historic club. It is an honour to be part of something so special.

“I look forward to working with Jeff, Vitor, and the rest of the staff and players, contributing to the development of a passionate, forward-thinking, and proactive football culture.”

Within the restructure, Matt Jackson has also taken on a new role as director of player recruitment and development, which will also focus on the academy and Wolves Women.

Phil Hayward has taken up the role of director of performance, leading on the club's approach to sports science, psychology and player health and wellbeing.

The rest of the team is made up of Matt Wild continuing his role as director of football operations and administration and Max Fitzgerald as the PR and communications director.

All positions report to executive chairman Jeff Shi, who will make all final decisions.

Shi said: "I’m pleased to welcome Domenico to Wolves as part of our football leadership team. His international background and experience at senior levels will bring fresh insight to the club and strengthen the structure supporting head coach Vitor Pereira and the first-team environment.

"Alongside Matt, Phil, Matt and Max, who have been a key part of the progress we have made recently, this leadership group provides clear expertise across all operational areas, ensuring alignment and strong collaboration throughout the football department.”