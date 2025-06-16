Bargain stars & high profile flops: Nine times West Brom looked to Scotland and the SPL for new signings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Albion and a number of clubs are interested in signing the striker - who is out of contract this summer.

The SPL and other divisions in Scotland were a recruitment ground for Albion in years gone by - where they would pick up bargains and other talents.

But at the same time, there have been hit and miss additions to come from north of the border.

Here is a look back at nine signings to come to Albion from north of the border, and how they have fared at The Hawthorns:

Mikey Johnston

Signed initially on loan, Johnstone tore up the Championship and helped Albion reach the play-off semi-finals.

With Albion's spending power limited, last summer it looked highly unlikely that Johnston would return to the club.

However, late in the window he chose Albion over two other Championship clubs and returned from Celtic for £3m.

Georgios Samaras

The Greek forward signed for Albion in August 2014 on a free transfer - having netted 73 goals in 249 games for Celtic.

But he flopped massively.

He would spend just one year at the club, make eight appearances and fail to score.

Georgios Samaras in action for Albion

Scott Allen

The midfielder won't be remembered by many Albion fans, owing to the fact he failed to make a single appearance for the club.

In early 2012, Albion paid Dundee United £300,000 for the midfielder after he had played just nine times for the club.

He would join MK Dons, Portsmouth and Birmingham City on loan before he signed for Hibernian after being released from Albion.

Giants Celtic then signed Allen, and he went on to spend the majority of his career in Scotland. He was last on the books at Scottish League One side Kelty Hearts.

Marc Antoine Fortune

Never a prolific goalscorer, but Fortune was well regarded during his time at Albion.

Originally, he came to Albion on loan from Nancy in France, but Albion were relegated.

Tony Mowbray departed for Celtic and Fortune went with him, but he would join Albion for a second time in August 2010.

He only scored nine times in 70 games but featured in the season that saw Albion finish eighth.

He left after three years, before going on to feature for a handful of other EFL clubs.

Graham Dorrans

Arguably Albion's best signing from Scotland in the modern era.

Signed from Livingston by Mowbray in 2008 for £200,000, Dorrans turned out to be a bargain.

Graham Dorrans

In the 2009/10 season, he netted 18 times to help Albion win promotion back to the Premier League, and was named Championship player of the year.

He featured for Albion in the Premier League across a number of seasons, and in total he played 189 times and scored 26 goals.

During his time at Albion, the club turned down a number of bids for Dorrans including one from West Ham.

Roman Bednar

A loan spell followed by a permanent move, Bednar was prolific for Albion in the Championship.

He netted 17 goals in 34 games during an initial loan spell to help the club win the the title.

Albion then signed Bednar for around £2m, and he scored six goals before a further eleven in the Championship the following season.

Roman Bednar was prolific in the Championship for Albion

Craig Beattie

Beattie arrived at the same time as Bednar, for £1.25m but never lived up to his billing.

He scored just seven goals in 41 games after signing from Celtic, and spent time out on loan during all three seasons at the club.

Shelton Martis

Albion paid Hibs £50,000 for Martis in 2007. Later that season he would go on out loan to Scunthorpe.

The following season, he went out on loan again to Doncaster, but would return and make his Premier League debut.

In the process, he became the first Curaçaoan player to play in the Premier League.

John Hartson

After relegation in 2006, Albion signed Hartson following a successful spell at Celtic.

He made an impact early on, netting in a 3-0 Black Country Derby win over Wolves.

But he never really hit the heights many expected. He netted six goals in 27 games, before spending the final year of his career on loan at Norwich.