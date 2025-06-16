AFC Telford United: Orrin Pendley becomes the latest Bucks addition

The 29-year-old was a vital cog in Kevin Wilkin’s Southern Central Premier League promotion-winning team, and he will now begin his third season as a Buck.

The powerful centre-back played a vital role in Telford’s play-off win, netting in the semi-final at the New Bucks Head against Halesowen Town and also in the final as they produced a magical day for their supporters beating Kettering Town 4-2.

And now Pendley becomes the latest player to commit to the Bucks as they make preparations for life back in the National League North, and manager Wilkin was overjoyed.

“Yeah, I’m delighted,” he said when asked about Pendley’s arrival. “Orrin has been a big player for us, and it’s good to be able to call upon him again.

“It hasn’t been plain sailing for him here. He had some difficult moments in his first season but found an answer and showed what he’s capable of.

“It took a while, probably too long, if I’m honest, to find the defensive improvements we needed last season, but Orrin was part of the group that achieved that, and his level went up the more crucial the games became.

“He found some big moments at the other end, and it’s great to have players who can contribute in that way.”

The defender’s two seasons to date in Shropshire have seen him establish himself in the spine of the team and also as a fans’ favourite. The central defender was a huge hit with supporters, management and colleagues in his debut season back in 2023/24, winning awards as player of the season from all three groups.

Pendley has experience of playing in Step 2 from his time at Hereford and he becomes the latest player Telford have agreed terms with for next season with pre-season training set to get under way on the first day of next month.

The Bucks have had a busy June so far by announcing they have retained a number of key players. Matty Stenson was the first to put pen to paper on a new deal before Oliver Cawthorne, Jordan Piggot, Remi Walker and Brandon Hall followed suit. There have been new arrivals too. Alex Fletcher who was playing for Tamworth in the National League last season has signed. As has attacking midfielder Jamie Meddows and Charlie Williams.