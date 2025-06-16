AFC Telford United: Have your say in our end of season survey!
AFC Telford United are back in the National League North after securing promotion through the Southern Central Premier League play-offs.
By Dan Stacey
Published
The Bucks enjoyed a memorable victory over Kettering Town to earn their place in the sixth tier of English football after a two year absence.
Plans are already in place for the new season - but what did you make of their second campaign at step three of the non-league system?
