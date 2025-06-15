Telford Tigers pounce for defender from Down Under

The 21-year-old will head to Shropshire for the start of next season after spending the summer playing for Central Coast Rhinos in the Australian Hockey League.

Kohvakka, who stands six feet, two inches tall and is a left-handed shot, was born in Northampton and played junior hockey with Milton Keynes, so does not count as an import signing.

He also has experience of playing in Finland’s junior league and Tigers boss Tom Watkins described him as an “exciting” signing.

Watkins said: “He is British trained and has good size, he's a defence first player who also has good foot speed and skating ability.

“He has had a good hockey education after playing in Finland but I think playing the summer down under will help his transition to senior hockey.

“He is keen to learn, to develop and will be in great condition when the season starts. He had opportunities to play in America so I'm delighted he has chosen to become a Tiger.”

Kohvakka added: “I’m really excited to be a part of such a great organisation.

“I know that Tom (Watkins) has a good history of developing players. It feels like the perfect fit for me to progress with my development to join Telford and I can’t wait to hit the ice in September.”