'He has to': Isaac Price view as West Brom star continues form at international level

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Price, who arrived at Albion in January, starred for his country during the latest round of international fixtures, and netted an impressive winner in his side's victory over Ireland earlier this week.

He commented on the freedom he has been given by his manager Michael O'Neil, and how it has helped him to become the youngest Northern Ireland player to reach nine senior goals.

He is set to return to Albion pre-season training in coming weeks - and will no doubt be a massive player for the Baggies next season.

But there is still a big question mark over what Price's best position is.