Former Shrewsbury midfielder signs for League One club

The 27-year-old was one of eight players released by Town following their relegation from League One.

But he will himself be back in the third tier next season, after agreeing to join the Valiants, who were promoted from League Two.

“Jordan’s signing represents another really strong addition to the squad and we’re all pleased to have him on board,” said Vale boss Darren Moore.

“He’s another player that has played regularly at this level and above, so I have no doubt he will strengthen us and we’ll look forward to welcoming him to Vale Park when the players return for pre-season training.”

Shipley made 125 appearances for Shrewsbury after joining from Coventry City in 2022, scoring 16 goals.

One of the highest earners on the club’s books, his release was part of a larger shake-up by boss Michael Appleton as he seeks to rebuild the Town squad in preparation for life in League Two.