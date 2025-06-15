Boost for Bucks as midfielder agrees to stay on

The 22-year-old has agreed terms to remain with the Bucks for a third consecutive campaign, having played his part in promotion back to National League North.

Walker, a product of Birmingham City’s academy, won the club’s young player of the year award in 2023-24.

And while his second year in Shropshire was quite so spectacular, at least on an individual level, manager Kevin Wilkin believes there is plenty more to come.

“Remi was balancing both working and playing, and that can be a challenge, as it puts more on you physically as much as anything,” said Wilkin.

“But he certainly showed us enough for us to want to bring him back. He’ll know there were games that he could have done better in, and while he didn’t have quite the impact that he did the season before, there’s plenty still to come from Remi.

“We’ll work with him to find that consistency. He’s still developing his game and will be an important player for us.”

Walker’s signing means the Bucks currently have 11 players on the books as preparations for life back in step two continue.

Villa academy product Charlie Williams became their latest new arrival at the end of last week.