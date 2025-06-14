Wolves have 'strong interest' in Spanish attacking midfielder
Wolves are exploring a deal to bring Celta Vigo playmaker Fer Lopez to Molineux.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is believed to be a firm target for Vitor Pereira as he looks to bolster the club's attacking department.
Matheus Cunha has sealed a move to Manchester United while Pablo Sarabia was not offered a new deal following the expiration of his contract.
With question marks over the future of Goncalo Guedes and Hwang Hee Chan, a deal for Lopez would appear a smart move.
Lopez enjoyed a breakthrough season in La Liga and earned rave reviews showing great potential at such a young age.
He is currently holidaying with Wolves striker and former club teammate Jorgen Strand Larsen.
Lopez is also a Gestifute client with the agency having strong links with Fosun.
It is not believed that Lopez will be a direct replacement for Cunha, but would go straight into the first team squad should a deal be confirmed.