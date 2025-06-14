Shropshire Star
Close

Wolves have 'strong interest' in Spanish attacking midfielder

Wolves are exploring a deal to bring Celta Vigo playmaker Fer Lopez to Molineux.

By Nathan Judah
Published
Last updated

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is believed to be a firm target for Vitor Pereira as he looks to bolster the club's attacking department.

Matheus Cunha has sealed a move to Manchester United while Pablo Sarabia was not offered a new deal following the expiration of his contract.

With question marks over the future of Goncalo Guedes and Hwang Hee Chan, a deal for Lopez would appear a smart move.

Lopez enjoyed a breakthrough season in La Liga and earned rave reviews showing great potential at such a young age.

He is currently holidaying with Wolves striker and former club teammate Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Jorgen Strand Larsen (left) holidaying with Fer Lopez (right)
Jorgen Strand Larsen (left) holidaying with Fer Lopez (right)

Lopez is also a Gestifute client with the agency having strong links with Fosun.

It is not believed that Lopez will be a direct replacement for Cunha, but would go straight into the first team squad should a deal be confirmed.

