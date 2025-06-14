Wolves defender relishing 'really special' return after loan

The Spaniard enjoyed a season-long loan at Dutch side Feyenoord last campaign after Wolves allowed him to leave for game time.

He is now returning to the club after that loan, with Wolves keen to get him back into the team following Rayan Ait-Nouri's departure, and Bueno says he is eagerly awaiting his chance to get back with the team in pre-season.

“I've been tracking a lot since the first day," Bueno said when asked if he had been watching Wolves games.

"When they were struggling, people were asking me if they will go down but I had no doubt about the quality of this team.

"I know all the team-mates and I knew they were going to show what they can do. I've been in touch with the guys that were there last season, especially the ones that speak Spanish.

“They were asking me how it's been, and also me to them, how it is over there, how are things going, because there’s been a lot of changes as well.

"To have that connection, even when I'm away, is really important to me, because you have friends. I'm really excited to see the guys and see how they’ve been.

"To go back and watch everyone and see how it’s been is going to be really special.”

Bueno was a key player during his time at Feyenoord, but also had to contend with several injuries that somewhat stalled his season.

However, he was able to play Champions League football and the 22-year-old believes he has learned a lot from is spell away.

He added: “In your career, you will have different managers that will come across to you, and you will need something new to give.

"These little things help you a lot in the future. I remember against AC Milan I played as a winger, then you drop to left wing, play a little bit more inside, play wide. It gives you a lot.

“It's never going to be easy. You have these little setbacks.

"I remember the first week after my good debut, I had an injury the day after, so it's been a little bit up and down.

"When you are feeling great and you're feeling confident, suddenly something happens. It's part of football, you just have to deal with it, keep working always to try to come back better. Sometimes you're good, and then you're not, but it's part of football.”